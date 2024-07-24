Wage Stress, Food Inflation Can Hinder Rural Progress, Warns HUL CEO

The initial signs of recovery in India's hinterlands boosted Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s first-quarter performance, but potential risks of food inflation and a decline in real wages if the monsoon does not progress well can impede the growth momentum, Chief Executive Officer Rohit Jawa has said.

The consolidated net profit of India's largest consumer goods maker rose 2.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,612 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year and met analysts' estimates. The profit was driven by a moderate uptick in volume after five consecutive quarters, even as revenue growth slowed due to price cuts in the home and personal-care divisions.

"In the last few months, we are seeing some green shoots in (the) rural-demand recovery, but we continue to closely monitor rural progress," Jawa said during a post-earnings briefing on Tuesday. "There are a few critical factors that could impact the space of recovery."

Rural volumes grew faster than urban in the June quarter. However, the rural markets still lag behind the urban over a two-year compound-annual-growth-rate basis.