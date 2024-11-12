Hindalco Shares Surge After Strong Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

Hindalco Industries Ltd. saw its share price rise nearly 3% on Monday following the company’s strong second-quarter earnings, which exceeded analysts' estimates.

The aluminium producer reported a 78% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching Rs 3,909 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024. This was higher than the consensus estimate of Rs 3,297.7 crore, as polled by Bloomberg.

The company also posted revenue growth of 7.4%, totalling Rs 58,203 crore, up from Rs 54,169 crore a year ago, and surpassing analysts’ forecast of Rs 55,132.1 crore.