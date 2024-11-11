Hindalco Industries Q2 Results: Profit, Revenue Beat Estimates

In the aluminium segment, Hindalco's Aditya FRP project is expected to commission in fiscal 2026, which will help grow its total downstream capacity to 600 kilotonnes. The 180-kilotonne expansion of its aluminium upstream capacity will help increase its total upstream capacity to 1.52 million tonnes. This will help significantly boost sales of low-carbon aluminium in the future for Hindalco.

The company is also setting up an 850-kilotonne greenfield alumina refinery that will help in cost savings.

In the copper segment, the 230–300-kilotonne smelting capacity expansion will take its total upstream capacity to 800 kilotonnes. The company will also be commissioning India's first 25-kilotonne greenfield Inner Grooved Tubes plant in January 2025.

Hindalco will also be setting up India's first e-waste and copper scrap recycling plant. The first phase of this plant is currently underway.