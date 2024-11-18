Hero MotoCorp Share Price Gains As Q2 Net Profit Beats Estimates

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s share price was up 5% on Monday after the company clocked a net profit of Rs 1,204 crore, against a Bloomberg estimates of Rs 1,152 crore.

Brokerages were positive, as Citi Research shared a note with a 'buy' rating on the stock, though reduced the target price to Rs 6,300 from Rs 6,600 apiece earlier, implying a potential upside of 36.5%. Nuvama Institutional Equities also has a 'buy' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 6,200 per share.

Both brokerages noted strong rural demand and an encouraging festive season as key growth drivers. The company also has a strong pipeline, including new premium motorcycle launches and affordable EVs.