Hero MotoCorp Share Price Gains As Q2 Net Profit Beats Estimates
Both Citi and Nuvama noted strong rural demand and an encouraging festive season as key growth drivers.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s share price was up 5% on Monday after the company clocked a net profit of Rs 1,204 crore, against a Bloomberg estimates of Rs 1,152 crore.
Brokerages were positive, as Citi Research shared a note with a 'buy' rating on the stock, though reduced the target price to Rs 6,300 from Rs 6,600 apiece earlier, implying a potential upside of 36.5%. Nuvama Institutional Equities also has a 'buy' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 6,200 per share.
Both brokerages noted strong rural demand and an encouraging festive season as key growth drivers. The company also has a strong pipeline, including new premium motorcycle launches and affordable EVs.
Hero MotoCorp Q2 FY25 Result Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 10.8% at Rs 10,463 crore (Estimate: Rs 10,213 crore).
Ebitda up 14.1% at Rs 1,516 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,482 crore).
Margin up 40 basis points at 14.5% (Estimate: 14.5%).
Net profit up 14.2% at Rs 1,204 crore (Estimate: 1,152 crore).
ALSO READ
Jefferies Maintains 'Buy' On Thermax, Cites Robust Orderbook, Strong Green Solutions Segment
Hero MotoCorp Share Price Today
Hero MotoCorp's stock rose as much as 5.02% during the day before paring gains to trade 4.53% higher at Rs 4,815.55 apiece, compared to a 0.74% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:48 a.m.
The stock has risen 43.94% in the last 12 months and 16.96% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 42.
Of the 42 analysts tracking Hero MotoCorp, 28 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, seven recommend a 'hold' and seven suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a potential upside of 9.5%.