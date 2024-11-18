Hero MotoCorp Q2 Results Review: Brokerages Bullish As Festive Demand, Rural Sales Drive Revenue

Citi has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a reduced target price of Rs 6,300 from Rs 6,600 earlier, implying a potential upside of 36.5%. The brokerage noted that Hero MotoCorp’s demand outlook remains robust, with rural participation in festive season sales slightly outpacing urban areas.

Rural sales accounted for 53.7% of total sales during the second quarter, up from 52% a year ago, Citi noted. It sees further growth potential as monsoon effects fully materialise. Festive season demand grew 13% with the company selling 1.6 million units in 32 days.

Nuvama has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6,200 per share. The note pointed to Hero MotoCorp’s dominance in rural-focused states and its strong presence in the 100–125cc categories. It attributed the company’s performance to improved terms of trade for farmers, supportive government policies, and a rising rural upcycle.