HCLTech Announces Interim Dividend Of Rs 12 Per Share

The record date for the interim dividend is set for Oct. 22.

14 Oct 2024, 05:48 PM IST
HCL Technologies Ltd. announced on Monday an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Rs 2 each of the company.

The dividend will be paid to the shareholders of the company on Oct. 30, according to an exchange filing on Monday. The record date for the interim dividend is set for Oct. 22.

(This is a developing story)

