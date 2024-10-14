ADVERTISEMENT
HCLTech Announces Interim Dividend Of Rs 12 Per Share
The record date for the interim dividend is set for Oct. 22.
HCL Technologies Ltd. announced on Monday an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Rs 2 each of the company.
The dividend will be paid to the shareholders of the company on Oct. 30, according to an exchange filing on Monday. The record date for the interim dividend is set for Oct. 22.
