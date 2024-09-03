HAL Shares Hit One-Month High After Sukhoi Engine Deal

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. rose to a one-month high in early trade on Tuesday after the government approved a proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for the Indian Air Force's Su-30 MKI aircraft from the company at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore.

The engines, which will be produced at HAL's Koraput division, are expected to start being delivered after a year and will be supplied over an eight-year period. The engines will have an indigenous content of over 54%, a boost from previous models due to the indigenisation of key components, according to a release by the Ministry of Defence.

The Su-30 MKI is a critical asset in the IAF's arsenal, known for its power and strategic importance. The new engines will ensure the fleet's continued operational readiness and enhance India's defence capabilities, it said.