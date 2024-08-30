HAL, SAFHAL Partner To Develop High-Power Engine 'Aravalli'

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and SAFHAL Helicopter Engines have signed an airframer contract to develop, manufacture, jointly design, supply and support a high-power engine 'Aravalli'.

The new generation high-power engine will be utilised for the Indian multi-role helicopter, or IMRH and the deck-based multi-role helicopter, or DBMRH, which is being designed and developed by HAL, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The IMRH is a newly designed 13-tonne multi-role helicopter by HAL, made to fulfil the requirements of Indian Armed Forces. The engines are being designed to function in the varied and demanding environments where these helicopters are deployed.

SAFHAL is a joint venture between Safran Helicopter Engines SAS and HAL dedicated to the design, development, production and sales of new generation engines in India, said the filing. This will help support the nation's goal of Atma Nirbharta in helicopter engine technology.

Through this contract, SAFHAL will work with its parent companies on engine technologies to ensure reliability and operational efficiency, in addition to advanced manufacturing processes and rigorous testing protocols to meet the global standards, it said.