Google-Parent Alphabet Dethrones Apple To Become World's Second-Most Valuable Company

The S&P 500 settled lower on Wednesday, dragged by financial stocks such as JPMorgan, Blackstone and others, while Nvidia and Alphabet lifted the tech-heavy Nasdaq as investors shifted toward AI-related stocks. Drops in S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average followed intraday record highs earlier in the session.

As per Reuters, heading into fourth-quarter earnings season in the next few weeks, valuations on Wall Street remain relatively pricey. S&P 500 is trading at about 22 times expected earnings, down from 23 in November, but above the index's five-year average of 19, according to LSEG data.

S&P 500 fell 0.34% to end the session at 6,920.93 points on Wednesday. Nasdaq gained 0.16% to 23,584.28, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.94% to 48,996.08 points. The volume on the US stock exchanges was relatively heavy, with 17.4 billion shares traded, compared to an average of 16.2 billion shares over the previous 20 sessions.