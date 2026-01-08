OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Health: AI Guide For Test Results And Diet Plans — How It Works
OpenAI’s new feature in ChatGPT will allow users interpret medical test results, prepare for doctor visits and get guidance on diet and fitness.
OpenAI has announced a new health-focused feature within ChatGPT that aims to help users understand medical information, prepare for doctor visits and get guidance on diet and fitness routines. The feature, called ChatGPT Health, is being rolled out gradually, with users initially invited to join a waitlist before broader access is provided in the coming weeks.
What Is ChatGPT Health?
ChatGPT Health was announced on Jan. 7 as a dedicated health experience within ChatGPT. According to OpenAI, the tool is designed to help people understand health information, while stopping short of offering diagnoses or replacing professional medical care.
The feature can securely connect with users’ electronic medical records, wearable devices and wellness apps such as Apple Health, Function and MyFitnessPal. OpenAI said this allows ChatGPT Health to combine personal health data with its AI capabilities so users can feel more informed and prepared when managing their health.
Health-related questions are already among the most common uses of ChatGPT, with the company stating that hundreds of millions of people seek health and wellness information on the platform each week. OpenAI also said it has consulted more than 260 physicians over a two-year period to refine its health-related capabilities.
Why Is OpenAI Launching A Dedicated Health Experience?
OpenAI said health information is often spread across multiple portals, apps, PDFs and medical notes, making it difficult for people to see a complete picture of their wellbeing. As a result, many people already turn to ChatGPT to help interpret scattered information.
ChatGPT Health builds on this existing usage by grounding responses in a user’s own health data and context. By connecting medical records and wellness apps, the feature can help users understand test results, prepare questions for doctors’ appointments, adopt diet and exercise routines, and review patterns over time.
How Does ChatGPT Health Use Personal Health Data?
When users connect medical records or wellness apps, responses are based on their own health data. Wellness apps such as Apple Health, Function and MyFitnessPal can be connected, but only with user permission.
What Privacy Protections Are Built Into ChatGPT Health?
OpenAI said privacy and security are central to the design of ChatGPT Health. The feature operates as a separate space within ChatGPT, with health conversations, files and connected apps stored independently from other chats.
Health has its own memory system, ensuring that sensitive information remains contained within the health environment. While health chats appear in a user’s chat history for easy access, the information itself does not flow into non-health conversations.
Users also have control over their data, including the ability to view or delete health memories and to disconnect apps at any time.
Who Can Access ChatGPT Health And How?
Access to ChatGPT, Health is initially being offered to a small group of early users through a waitlist. According to OpenAI, users on Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans outside the European Economic Area, Switzerland and the United Kingdom are eligible during the early phase. Users can sign up for the waitlist here to request access. Once access is granted, users can select “Health” from the ChatGPT sidebar. The company said it plans to expand access and make ChatGPT Health available more widely on the web and iOS in the coming weeks.