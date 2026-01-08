OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Health: AI Guide For Test Results And Diet Plans — How It Works

ChatGPT Health was announced on Jan. 7 as a dedicated health experience within ChatGPT. According to OpenAI, the tool is designed to help people understand health information, while stopping short of offering diagnoses or replacing professional medical care.

The feature can securely connect with users’ electronic medical records, wearable devices and wellness apps such as Apple Health, Function and MyFitnessPal. OpenAI said this allows ChatGPT Health to combine personal health data with its AI capabilities so users can feel more informed and prepared when managing their health.

Health-related questions are already among the most common uses of ChatGPT, with the company stating that hundreds of millions of people seek health and wellness information on the platform each week. OpenAI also said it has consulted more than 260 physicians over a two-year period to refine its health-related capabilities.