US Stock Markets Today: Chevron Jumps 6%, Other Oil Stocks Up As Wall Street Cheers Trump's Venezuela Move

The United States' capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and control over the oil reserves boosted oil majors Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and ConocoPhillips.

Both Chevron and ConocoPhillips jumped 6% shortly after the opening bell, while ExxonMobil rose over 2%.

Up until Washington's Caracas bombing, Chevron was the sole major US oil company operating in Venezuela.

All the major US stock market indices opened in the green, with tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rising 0.8% to 23,449.67, S&P 500 rising 0.5% to 6,892.19 and Dow Jones up 0.5% at 48,475.81.

As of 10:07 a.m. local time or EST, Dow Jones gained 1.17% or 573.58 points to trade at 48,968.15; S&P 500 traded 0.65% or 44.65 points higher at 6,902.97, and Nasdaq traded 0.85% or 197.47 points higher at 23,428.

AI giant Nvidia Corp's stock surged 2% at open but later pared gains to trade 0.74% higher at $190.33. The rise may be an indication of Washington's possible energy boom boosting major AI-led tech companies.

Other chipmakers such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Intel Corp. also traded 0.7% and 1.02% higher respectively. AI player Palantir Technologies Inc. climbed 4% to $175.

Oil prices also rose, with Brent Crude trading 1.05% higher at $61.38 a barrel and the West Texas Intermediate up 1.20% at $58.03 a barrel.

In the commodities basket, US spot gold and silver also gained. Spot Gold traded 2.43% higher at $4,435.99 an ounce and Spot silver jumped nearly 6% to trade at $76.88 an ounce.

After the market opened, only four of the sectoral indices traded in the red. Gains were led by the Financials Sector while Health Care sector led the decline.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% while the euro fell 0.3% to $1.1679. The British pound was little changed at $1.3461, and the Japanese yen was also little changed at 156.77 per dollar.

Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency, rose 1.6% to $92,688.46.