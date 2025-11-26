Gold Glitters Most Since 1979 — Six Factors That Can Derail The Rally

Gold prices have surged 60% so far this year, its best yearly gain since 1979, outpacing return on equities. The yellow metal is set to clock its fourth consecutive year of positive gains.

The precious metal delivered these exceptional returns, supported by strong central bank buying, rising geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and heavy passive inflows.

Now, as investors ponder over profit booking or staying put with their gold investments, the attention is on likely headwinds for the bullion.