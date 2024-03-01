Foreign Inflows Aid Indian Bonds To Log The Best Ever Start To A Year

India's bond market started the year by logging the highest-ever foreign inflows in the first two months.

This momentum is mainly fuelled by the domestic gilt inclusion in the JPMorgan Bond Index and the government's aggressive fiscal deficit target for the upcoming year.

Foreign inflows into Indian debt stood at Rs 42,256 crore so far this year, with Rs 19,837 crore in January and Rs 22,419 crore in February, according to the data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. February saw the highest monthly inflow in over seven years, while the previous highest was seen in June 2017 at Rs 25,685 crore.

Since the announcement of Indian government bonds in the JPMorgan emerging-market index in September last year, the debt market has seen an inflow of over Rs 81,800 crore.