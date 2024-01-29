Budget 2024: Aggressive Fiscal Deficit Target With Bond Index Inclusion To Ease Yields

With the government's aggressive fiscal deficit target in the upcoming budget along with higher foreign inflows, experts foresee yields in government securities tapering off.

Economists have pegged the fiscal deficit target for FY25 at 5.3%, and expect it not to be a challenge to achieve its current target of 5.9%.

The market borrowings for the current fiscal could be slightly lower than that current borrowing of Rs 15.4 trillion, Kaushik Das, managing director and chief economist-India and South Asia, Deutsche Bank AG told NDTV Profit in an interview. "Even after factoring in the redemptions, net market borrowings could be lower than Rs 15.4 million market borrowing we saw last year."

It is expected that the government will continue to focus on fiscal deficit consolidation despite the Lok sabha election pressure, said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP. "This could lead to expectations of decreased government borrowing, potentially impacting interest rates and market dynamics."

Reduced government market borrowing tends to create a positive impact on bonds in the medium term, Srinivasan said. With lower supply combined with additional sources of demand from the inclusion of India’s government bonds in the JP Morgan Bond Index, bond prices may rise leading to potential yield compression, Srinivasan said.

As of Jan. 25, the yield for the 10-year G-Sec was at 7.18%. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Feb. 1.