SEBI F&O Framework: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Sees 60% Drop In Trades After New Weekly Index Contract Rule

Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath expects 60% drop in total futures and options trades and nearly 30% decline on the company's platform, following the implementation of one weekly expiry of index derivative per exchange and rise in contract sizes.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Tuesday introduced a range of new measures under its derivatives framework to strengthen the equity F&O market.

The new regulations range from limiting one benchmark index per exchange for weekly expiry derivatives contracts to mandatory upfront collection of option premiums from buyers.

"As things stand, assuming that those trading weekly don't move on to trading monthly, the impact will be ~60% of overall F&O trades and ~30% of our overall orders," Kamath said.

The Zerodha Chief Executive Officer also stated that the brokerage will decide on change in pricing structure, based on the impact on the business, after the rules kick in from Nov. 20.

At present, the NSE offers four index options contracts with a weekly expiry, while the BSE offers two.