FMCG Stocks Defy Market Rout As Investors Eye Safe Themes Amid Global Uncertainty

Top Indian consumer companies defied the sell-off that wiped out over Rs 5.5 crore in investors' wealth in Nifty 50 companies, as Dalal Street and its global peers came under pressure on Monday.

Scrips of Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. ended the session higher as investors scrambled for safe assets amid global uncertainty.

Hindustan Unilever's shares ended over 1% higher, with the noodle-maker rising over 0.5% as compared to a near 3% fall in the benchmark gauges. HDFC Life Insurance Co. was the other Nifty company to end the session higher.

During the day, the Nifty 50 declined as much as 3.33% to 23,893.70, and the Sensex slumped 3.32% to 78,295.86, the lowest levels since June 4.