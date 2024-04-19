FIIs Sell Equities Worth Rs 20,000 Crore In Five Sessions: Here's What Triggered The Selloff

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 1.65% and 1.56%, respectively, in the week ended April 19—their worst fall in over a month—with all sectors ending in the red. The IT and banking stocks declined the most in this period.

The fall is temporary and with a positive earnings season ahead, foreign flows should be back on track, according to market watchers.

The delay in rate cuts and geopolitical tensions are prompting the sell-off by foreign investors, according to Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking. "We feel this would gradually fade away and positive surprise from the earnings may expedite the same."

Further, the majority of the inflows that were expected for the election is already priced in, and the possibility of rate cuts may reverse the trend of outflows, Mishra said.

While global funds have been on a selling spree, domestic investors kept infusing money into equities. Domestic institutions mopped up equities worth Rs 15,377.86 crore during the last five sessions and have remained net buyers for the month.

India and Mauritius have agreed to amend the double taxation avoidance agreement between the two nations. As a result, investments coming into India via Mauritius will face closer scrutiny. Meanwhile, the global markets have been in turmoil as investor sentiment was dampened, following the Iran-Israel conflict.

Foreign inflows in the debt market have also paused, with a net outflow of Rs 6,174 crore for the month so far.