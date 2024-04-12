India-Mauritius Tax Treaty Amendment: Why It Needs Clarifications

The language of the recently amended India-Mauritius tax treaty left much to be desired, according to tax experts. The verdict on the street is that there is a need for immediate clarification as all foreign portfolio investments will be significantly impacted as a result of this "unintended" amendment.

The two countries signed a protocol to amend the double taxation avoidance agreement, which included a principal purpose test to decide whether a foreign investor is eligible to claim treaty benefits.

NDTV Profit spoke to tax experts, Dinesh Kanabar and Pranav Sayta, to decode the impact of the amended law, especially on foreign investors.