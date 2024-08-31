Eurozone GDP, India Forex Reserve Data, Manufacturing PMI, Five IPOs: The Week Ahead

During the week, the primary markets will be focused on one main board issue and public offerings bought out by four small and medium-sized firms. The key offering of Gala Precision Engineering will be available for subscription.

Nifty is showing the RSI in a bullish crossover, indicating strong price momentum, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

"The Nifty moved up to achieve its highest-ever closing following a volatile session. Moreover, the index has undergone a brief consolidation breakout," he said.

"In the short term, the index could move towards 25,300, with support on the lower end placed at 25,000," he said.