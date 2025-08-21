Eternal, Swiggy Get Target Price Hikes From Macquarrie, But There's A Catch

Eternal Ltd. and Swiggy Ltd. received share price target hikes from the multinational financial firm Macquarie, despite lower intrinsic valuations.

Analysts Aditya Suresh and Baiju Joshi said in a note that the market is rewarding rapid quick commerce growth and buying into management's promise of better margins. The QC segment of both Eternal (Blinkit) and Swiggy (Instamart) did well in the first quarter, even as headline numbers were subdued.

However, they see structural challenges and view hopes of profit as "illusory". "We assign a far lower likelihood of long-term success," he said.