Swiggy Q1 Review: Brokerages Hike Share Price Targets Amid Quick Commerce Boom

Swiggy Ltd. shares have received target price hikes from two notable brokerages after first-quarter revenue growth beat estimates and the food delivery segment rose faster than rival Zomato Ltd.

Of the eight analysts tracking Swiggy and issuing ratings after results, six have recommended a 'buy' and two suggest 'sell', as per Bloomberg data. ICICI Securities has the highest price target of Rs 740 on the stock, followed by Rs 540 from Incred Research.

Jefferies upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Hold' and hiked its 12-month target price to Rs 500 from Rs 380 earlier.

Morgan Stanley maintained 'Overweight' and raised the target to Rs 450 from Rs 445.

Analysts cited strong growth in food delivery while momentum continued in quick commerce.