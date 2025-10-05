Dividend, Stock Split, Bonus Issues This Week: Hexaware Tech, AGI Infra, And More
Dividend, Stock Split, Bonus Issues This Week: The coming week brings a slew of corporate actions, with record dates lined up for companies that have declared dividends and bonus issues. Investors eyeing dividend payouts or stock-split benefits must keep a close watch on the dates to ensure eligibility.
To be eligible for dividends and bonus issues, investors should note the record date that determines the shareholder eligibility. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the payment.
The ex-date, which precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. Here's a look at the companies that declared corporate actions and have key dates coming up this week.
Corporate Actions: Dividend, Stock Splits, Bonus Issues This Week
Key names in focus this week include Hexaware Technologies, AGI Infra, Valiant Communications, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd, among others. Shares of Hexaware Tech will trade ex-dividend on Oct. 10.
