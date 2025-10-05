Dividend, Stock Split, Bonus Issues This Week: Hexaware Tech, AGI Infra, And More

Dividend, Stock Split, Bonus Issues This Week: The coming week brings a slew of corporate actions, with record dates lined up for companies that have declared dividends and bonus issues. Investors eyeing dividend payouts or stock-split benefits must keep a close watch on the dates to ensure eligibility.

To be eligible for dividends and bonus issues, investors should note the record date that determines the shareholder eligibility. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the payment.

The ex-date, which precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. Here's a look at the companies that declared corporate actions and have key dates coming up this week.