Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Gains Nearly 300 Points, Nifty Trades Above 24,700; BEL, Eternal Top Gainers
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Gains Nearly 300 Points, Nifty Trades Above 24,700; BEL, Eternal Top Gainers

The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 0.44% and 0.36% higher, respectively, as of 10:01 am. Follow NDTV Profit's live blog for the latest update on stock movement, analysts' view and more.

29 Sep 2025, 10:11 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex advanced after six-day losing streak. (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex advanced after six-day losing streak. (Photo: Envato)
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's live blog for real-time market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened higher Monday. The nifty 50 will face first resistance at 24,800, and get support at 24,500. The strong resistance level for the index is at 25,000.
Stock Market Today| Stock Market LIVE: Servotech Renewable Power System

Servotech Renewable Power System received order worth Rs 13 crore for 3 MWp solar rooftop project from Northern Central Railway – Agra Division.


Stock Market LIVE: Swan Defence Extends Rally, Locks In Upper Circuit on Royal IHC Deal

The shares of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd., was up 5% and locked in the upper circut as the scrip extended its rally last week. The counter saw an uptick in buying after the company signed an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding with European offshore oil and gas vessel leader Royal IHC.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Gains Nearly 300 Points, Nifty Trades Above 24,700; BEL, Eternal Top Gainers

Stock Market Today: PC Jeweller Share Price Rises 

PC Jewellers share price rose 1.89% to Rs 12.38 apiece. The stock price was trading 1.23% higher at Rs 12.28 apiece as of 9:59 a.m.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Gains Nearly 300 Points, Nifty Trades Above 24,700; BEL, Eternal Top Gainers

Nifty Sensex Today| Stock Market LIVE: Dollar Industries Shares Jump On Merger Plan To Consolidate Promoter Group Entities

Dollar Industries Ltd's share price rose 8% on Monday after the company announced a proposed merger of nine promoter group companies into the listed entity.

Post-merger approval, the promoter and promoter group shareholding is expected to increase from 72.21% to 73.60%.

Expert's View: Nifty Has Formed Bull Trap

"For traders, 24,800/81200 would act as a key level to watch. Below this, the correction wave is likely to continue. On the downside, the market could retest the levels of 24,500/80,300. Further declines may also occur, potentially dragging the index down to 24,350/79800, 24,300/79,600. Conversely, above 24,800/81,200, a pullback formation could continue up to 25,000-25,100/81,800-82,200."
Shrikant Chouhan, Head, Equity Research, Kotak Securities
"The Nifty has formed a bull trap. The index is moving toward the lower band of the range, ie 24,550-24,350. The mid-term range for the market is 25,200-24350 on the higher side, and 24,550-24,350 on the lower side."
Emkay Global Research




















