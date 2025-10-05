Dividend Stocks This Week: Hexaware Tech, CyberTech Systems And Rashtriya Chemicals — Check Details

Hexaware Technologies Ltd., CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd. and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. are the stocks that will trade ex-dividend this week.

Investors eyeing dividend payouts must keep a close watch on these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Suppose, if the record date of a dividend stock is Oct. 9, then shares must be purchased by Oct. 8.

The ex-dividend date, which precedes the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.