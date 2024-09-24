Deccan Transcon Leasing Shares Hit 5% Lower Circuit After Muted Debut On NSE SME

Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd. made a tepid debut on Tuesday as the shares of the company opened at Rs 116 apiece, up 7.4% over the issue price of Rs 108 apiece, on the NSE Emerge platform.

After listing, the stock hit 5% lower circuit of Rs 110.2 apiece.

This means that the investors, who bought at least one lot of the issue, will get a total return of Rs 1,39,200, against the investment of Rs 1,29,600, considering the minimum lot size of 1,200 shares in the IPO. The retail investors would have made at least Rs 9,600 (Rs 8 x 1,200) at the listing price.