Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO GMP Today And Day 5 Subscription Status

Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO GMP And Final Day Subscription Status: The initial public offer from Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd. opened for subscription on Friday and will close on September 19.

The issue was subscribed 3.97 times on Day 1, 11.51 times on Day 2, 28.26 times on Day 3 and 39.47 times on Day 4.

The subscription process for initial public offers ending on Sept. 18 had been extended for a day due to a bank holiday in the state of Maharashtra.