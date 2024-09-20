Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO: Check GMP And Share Allotment Status

The subscription period for the Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO concluded on September 19 with the SME issue receiving a strong response from investors. The SME IPO was subscribed 102.60 times on Thursday, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 20. The shares will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date of Tuesday, September 24.

The 5-day issue was subscribed 3.97 times on Day 1, 11.51 times on Day 2, 28.26 times on Day 3 and 39.47 times on Day 4.

Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on Link Intime India Ltd.