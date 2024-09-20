Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO: Check GMP And Share Allotment Status
The subscription period for the Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO concluded on September 19 with the SME issue receiving a strong response from investors. The SME IPO was subscribed 102.60 times on Thursday, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.
The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 20. The shares will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date of Tuesday, September 24.
The 5-day issue was subscribed 3.97 times on Day 1, 11.51 times on Day 2, 28.26 times on Day 3 and 39.47 times on Day 4.
Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on Link Intime India Ltd.
How To Check Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime India
Visit the Link Intime India website here.
Choose 'Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited' from the list of companies in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allotment is finalised)
Select either PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information as per your selection above.
Click the 'Submit' button to check your allotment status.
Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) of Deccan Transcon Leasing is Rs 55 as of 09:01 p.m. on Thursday, implying a 50.93% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 163 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO Details
Deccan Transcon Leasing’s IPO is a book-built issue, aiming to raise Rs 65.06 crore. This includes a fresh issue of 55.24 lakh shares worth Rs 59.66 crore and an offer for sale of 5 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 5.40 crore. The IPO opened for subscription on September 13. The IPO price band was set between Rs 102 and Rs 108 per share. Investors had to apply for a minimum of 1200 shares, with a retail minimum investment of Rs 129,600.
About Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited
Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited, founded in February 2007, provides tank containers on lease and offers logistics and supply chain solutions. They serve industries like chemicals, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and agriculture, focusing on specialty chemicals and petrochemicals in 40 countries. With over 5,000 customers and agencies across various continents, the company offers services such as container leasing, shipping, freight forwarding, and advanced logistics technology. As of July 2024, they have 84 employees and a strong base of long-term customers.