City Gas Distributors' Margins In Focus Amid CNG Price Cuts

City-gas distribution companies have been under pressure after the minister of petroleum and natural gas said recently that the Union government is willing to take measures to ensure that the full benefit of reforms is passed on to the end-consumers.

Hardeep Singh Puri's comments and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's announcement in February of the formation of an expert committee to assess the current framework of the sector turned brokerages cautious on the companies' margins.

Shares of all the major CGD companies dropped on Wednesday, with Mahanagar Gas Ltd. plunging as much as 17% and Indraprastha Gas Ltd. falling over 7% during the day.