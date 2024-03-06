Why Mahanagar Gas Faces Margin Threat Due To Regulatory Factors

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. was downgraded to 'sell' by Citi as margins are more susceptible to regulatory pressure from the government.

This concern gained traction after the oil minister at an recent industry event hinted of taking measures to pass on the benefits of the gas reforms to end-consumers.

The brokerage also cuts Mahanagar Gas' target price by 5% to Rs 1,405 apiece to reflect slightly lower longer-term Ebitda per standard cubic meter of gas.