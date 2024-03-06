NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsMahanagar Gas Cuts CNG Price in Mumbai By Rs 2.5 Per Kg To Rs 73.50
ADVERTISEMENT

Mahanagar Gas Cuts CNG Price in Mumbai By Rs 2.5 Per Kg To Rs 73.50

The city gas distributor last undertook a price cut of Rs 3/kg in October 2023.

06 Mar 2024, 12:36 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Mahanagar Gas/Facebook)</p></div>
(Photo: Mahanagar Gas/Facebook)

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. has cut the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2.50 per kilogramme in and around Mumbai following a reduction in gas input costs for the company.

CNG will now cost Rs 73.50 per kg, effective from 12 a.m. on March 6, the company said in a statement.

The city gas distributor last undertook a price cut of Rs 3/kg in October 2023.

“MGL has always been a customer-friendly company, consistently and promptly passing reductions in gas costs to its consumers to promote usage of natural gas,” it said.

MGL’s CNG price now offers attractive savings of 53% compared to petrol and 22% compared to diesel at current price levels in Mumbai.

This reduction in CNG price would help to increase the consumption of natural gas in the transportation segment, which is a step towards achieving India’s target of increasing natural gas contribution to 15% of the entire energy mix by 2030.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT