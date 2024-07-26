Cipla, Divi's Labs Lead Pharma Stocks Rally To New High

Shares of Indian pharmaceutical companies rallied on Friday, led by Cipla Ltd., which reported its first quarter results in line with street expectations. The Nifty Pharma index hit an all-time high of 21,703.3 points before settling 2.73% up at 21,682.4 points by market close. Eighteen of the 20 constituent stocks advanced.

The Nifty Pharma was the top sectoral gainer this week, led by Granules India Ltd., Biocon Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla's consolidated net profit rose 18% to Rs 1,175 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared to the Rs 1,120.4 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The results were announced during market hours and the stock jumped nearly 6%.

Laurus Labs Ltd. gained 3.5%, a day after it reported a 52% drop in net profit to Rs 13 crore, while its revenue growth was 1%.