Cipla Q1 Results: Profit Rises 18%, Meets Estimates

Cipla posted a profit of Rs 1,175 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with a consensus estimate of Rs 1,120.4 crore.

26 Jul 2024, 03:52 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cipla Ltd. signage. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Cipla Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 18% in the first quarter of the current financial year, meeting analysts' estimates.

The drugmaker posted a profit of Rs 1,175 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 1,120.4-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Cipla Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 6% to Rs 6,694 crore versus Rs 6,329 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,795.5 crore).

  • Ebitda up 15% to Rs 1,1716 crore versus Rs 1,494 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,671.3 crore).

  • Margin expands to 25.6% versus 24% (Estimate: 24.6%).

  • Net profit up 18% to Rs 1,175 crore vs Rs 998 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,120.4 crore).

One-India

The India branded prescription business grew at a healthy rate of 10% year-on-year. Overall, One India growth was offset by weakness in trade generics business owing to distribution model change.

North America

All-time high revenue at $250 million, up by 13% year-on-year, supported by traction in differentiated portfolio.

South Africa

Momentum continues with revenue growth at 19% in local currency terms. Prescription business ranked one in the market.

Other Highlights

  • R&D investments stand at Rs 353 crore or 5.3% of sales, higher by 1% YoY, driven by product filings and developmental efforts.

  • Net cash position of Rs 8,449 crore. Debt primarily includes lease liabilities and working capital requirements.

  • Patalganga and Kurkumbh facilities were classified as ‘Voluntary Action Indicated’ by US FDA.

Shares of Cipla were trading 5.93% higher at Rs 1,589 apiece on the NSE, as compared to a 1.8% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

