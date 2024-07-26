Cipla Q1 Results: Profit Rises 18%, Meets Estimates
Cipla posted a profit of Rs 1,175 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with a consensus estimate of Rs 1,120.4 crore.
Cipla Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 18% in the first quarter of the current financial year, meeting analysts' estimates.
The drugmaker posted a profit of Rs 1,175 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 1,120.4-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Cipla Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% to Rs 6,694 crore versus Rs 6,329 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,795.5 crore).
Ebitda up 15% to Rs 1,1716 crore versus Rs 1,494 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,671.3 crore).
Margin expands to 25.6% versus 24% (Estimate: 24.6%).
Net profit up 18% to Rs 1,175 crore vs Rs 998 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,120.4 crore).
One-India
The India branded prescription business grew at a healthy rate of 10% year-on-year. Overall, One India growth was offset by weakness in trade generics business owing to distribution model change.
North America
All-time high revenue at $250 million, up by 13% year-on-year, supported by traction in differentiated portfolio.
South Africa
Momentum continues with revenue growth at 19% in local currency terms. Prescription business ranked one in the market.
Other Highlights
R&D investments stand at Rs 353 crore or 5.3% of sales, higher by 1% YoY, driven by product filings and developmental efforts.
Net cash position of Rs 8,449 crore. Debt primarily includes lease liabilities and working capital requirements.
Patalganga and Kurkumbh facilities were classified as ‘Voluntary Action Indicated’ by US FDA.
Shares of Cipla were trading 5.93% higher at Rs 1,589 apiece on the NSE, as compared to a 1.8% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.