How Mankind Pharma’s Bharat Serums Acquisition Could Impact Revenues

Mankind Pharma Ltd. has announced a landmark deal to acquire a 100% stake in Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. for an enterprise value of Rs 13,630 crore. This strategic acquisition could help the company expand its footprint in the specialty pharma sector. It also brings a whopping Rs 17,000-crore revenue potential for Mankind, if the transaction is completed by next year.

The acquisition's valuation reveals an enterprise value/sales multiple of 7.9 times for FY24 and 6.6 times for FY25. On an EV/EBITDA basis, the acquisition multiple is 22-24 times for FY25. The deal will be financed through internal accruals, a mix of debt and equity. Shareholders of the company have approved an equity raise of up to Rs 7,500 crore via qualified institutional placement.

Mankind has increased its debt raise limit by Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 12,500 crore. Currently, the company's long-term borrowings stand at Rs 1,711 crore, with cash reserves of Rs 1,230 crore.