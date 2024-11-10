Cautious Monetary Policy, SEBI Relief To Keep FPIs Interested In India: BDO India

The optimism is in contrast to the recent trend of foreign money leaving Indian shores in droves. This week alone, foreign portfolio investors sold equities worth Rs 19,637.6 crore, as per NSE data. Over the 30-session selling streak, this figure reached Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

The major factors behind Indian market's strength are political certainty, long-term growth, better yields, substantial government capex, and Reserve Bank of India's vigilant approach while announcing rate cuts to curb inflation, the analyst said.

"The offshore participants are optimistic that the RBI will adopt a balanced approach to ensure the cost of raising funds is under control and is made easily accessible to India Inc. in the upcoming quarter’s announcement," he said.

In its October policy announcement, the Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, but changed policy stance to 'neutral' and set the tone for rate cuts in coming days. The panel will convene next on Dec. 4–6.