RBI Monetary Policy: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged, Changes Stance To Neutral

The prevailing and expected inflation-growth balance have created congenial conditions for a change in monetary policy stance to neutral, Governor Das explained. "Even as there is greater confidence in navigating the last mile of disinflation, significant risks — I repeat significant risks — to inflation from adverse weather events, accentuating geopolitical conflicts and the very recent increase in certain commodity prices continue to stare at us," he cautioned. "The adverse impact of these risks cannot be underestimated."

No rate action, in conjunction with stance change to neutral with stress on being 'actively disinflationary' is indeed the RBI MPC's best bet to prep ground for start of a shallow easing cycle, possibly but not necessarily from December, said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay.

The MPC had raised the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points in the last cycle before opting for a pause in April last year.