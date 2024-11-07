Donald Trump's Trade Tariffs To Benefit India As Manufacturing Will Shift From China: Mark Mobius

Donald Trump, set to become the next US president, vowed to slap trade tariffs on imports after he returns to the White House. India stands to benefit from these tariffs as they would have the most adverse impact on economic rival China, according to ace investor Mark Mobius.

Trump, during the campaign trail, said he would impose a blanket tariff in the range of 10-20% on all imports and up to 60% on Chinese imports.

If Trump moves ahead with this plan, then a lot of manufacturers would shift out of China to escape the 60% levy of tariffs on their goods in the American market, Mobius said while speaking to NDTV Profit.

"Then, naturally, the next logical place for manufacturing is India because you have a strong population, low-cost labour and software companies that are doing well," said the 88-year-old, who is the founder of Mobius Capital Partners LLP.