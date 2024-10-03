BSE Share Price Rises As New SEBI F&O Norms Level Playing Field

BSE Ltd. share price surged nearly 10% on Thursday after the market regulator announced measures to curb trading in equity derivatives.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Tuesday, after market hours, announced new norms limiting index options contracts with a weekly expiry to one per exchange as one of several key measures to promote investor protection and market stability.

At present, the NSE offers four index options contracts with a weekly expiry, while the BSE offers two.

The measures, which also include raising the contract value to Rs 15 lakh from the current range of Rs 5-10 lakh, could lead to a drop in volumes by as much as 50%, sources told NDTV Profit. As options for placing trades in equity derivatives become more limited and expensive, exchanges may see a downward revision in their earnings.