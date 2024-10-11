BSE Share Price Hits Record High As NSE To Halt Three Weekly Option Contracts

On Oct. 3, BSE announced the discontinuation of weekly index derivatives contracts on Sensex 50 and Bankex from Nov. 14 and Nov. 18, respectively.

This means that weekly expiry derivatives contracts will continue only on the frontline indices of BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50.

The changes, which will come into effect next month, will provide an opportunity for BSE to compete against NSE on more days in the week, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said in a recent report. Currently, the NSE held an edge with expiry derivatives contracts on all days except Friday.

For BSE, since large volumes were happening on expiry day, its premium to notional turnover ratio was at 0.07% against 0.16% for NSE, MOSFL stated in the report, citing the data available for September 2024.

"With the probability of volumes increasing farther than expiry days, this ratio would increase for BSE. This will not only help in revenues but also in bringing down the clearing and settlement costs," it added.