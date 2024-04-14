Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank Lead Gains As Seven Most Valued Firms Add Rs 59,404 Crore To Market Cap

The combined market valuation of seven of the ten most valued firms climbed Rs 59,404.85 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Bharti Airtel Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers. Stock markets were closed on Thursday on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr. Last week, Sensex dipped marginally by 3.32 points after a record-breaking rally. The BSE benchmark had settled at an all-time high of 75,038.15 on Wednesday. It scaled the lifetime peak of 75,124.28 on Tuesday.