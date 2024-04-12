Nifty, Sensex Close Lower To Snap Three-Weekly Winning Streak To End The Week Flat: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower on Friday as upbeat US economic data pushed back hope of an earlier rate hike triggering profit booking by market participants. Both indices snapped a three-weekly winning streak to end this week flat, as heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. dragged.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 234.40 points, or 1.03%, lower at 22,519.40, and the BSE S&P Sensex declined 793.25 points, or 1.06%, to end at 74,244.90.

The Nifty fell 1.06% to hit an intraday low of 22,512.70, and the Sensex declined 1.10% to touch a low of 74,213.76 on Friday.