TCS Q4 Results: Revenue Rises On Record Deal Wins, Profitability Intact
TCS's revenue rose 1.1% over the previous three months to Rs 61,237 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Profitability margin expanded 97 bps to 25.99%.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has clocked growth in what was a year of slowdown for the wider Indian IT services industry. The numbers held up in the January-March quarter as well.
Revenue of India's largest IT services firm rose 1.1% over the previous three months to Rs 61,237 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 61,451,3-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
TCS Q4 Results Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.1% at Rs 61,237 crore (Estimate: Rs 61,451.3 crore).
Net profit rose 12.7% Rs 12,502 crore (Estimate: Rs 12,034 crore).
EBIT increased 5% to Rs 15,918 crore (Estimate: Rs 15,548 crore).
Margin expanded 97 basis points to 25.99% (Estimate: 25.3%).
Board approved final dividend of Rs 28 for FY24.
Note: One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
In dollar terms, revenue rose 2.3% year-on-year to $7,195 crore. It was 2.2% in constant currency terms.
Other Key Highlights
TCS clocked record total contract value of $13.2 billion in Q4.
TCV rose to an all-time high of $42.7 billion in FY24.
EBIT margin at 24.6%, net margin at 19.3%.
Net profit rises 10.5% year-on-year to Rs 46,585 crore.
Attrition rate stood at 12.5%, on a trailing 12-month basis.
As on March 31, TCS had an overall headcount of 6,01,546.
"We are pleased to close Q4 and FY24 with the highest-ever order book and 26% operating margin," K Krithivasan, chief executive officer at TCS, said in a statement on Friday.
"In an environment of global macro uncertainty, we are staying close to our customers and helping them execute on their core priorities..."
On Friday, TCS shares rose 0.45% to Rs 4,000.30 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 1.06% lower at 74,244.90 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.