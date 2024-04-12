TCS Q4 Results: Revenue Rises On Record Deal Wins, Profitability Intact

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has clocked growth in what was a year of slowdown for the wider Indian IT services industry. The numbers held up in the January-March quarter as well.

Revenue of India's largest IT services firm rose 1.1% over the previous three months to Rs 61,237 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 61,451,3-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.