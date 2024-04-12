TCS Announces Fourth Interim Dividend Of Rs 28 Per Share

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has announced a fourth interim dividend of Rs 28. The dividends will be paid on the fourth day from the conclusion of the 29th Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.

TCS had announced dividends of Rs 9 per share for the first, second and third quarters.

Revenue of India's largest IT services firm rose 1.1% on a sequential basis to Rs 61,237 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 61,451,3-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.