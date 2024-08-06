Bangladesh Crisis: The Indian Stocks That May Be Affected Amid Political Unrest

Marico Ltd. relies heavily on its international business, with 44% of its revenue coming from Bangladesh. Marico Bangladesh Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary, generated Rs 1,103 crore in the last financial year, accounting for 11% of Marico's total revenue, according to its annual report.

Emami Ltd.'s operations in Bangladesh are substantial. Emami Bangladesh Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary, has a local factory and reported revenue of Rs 17,423 crore in the last fiscal, making up 6% of the company's total revenue.

Asian Paints Ltd. also has a significant presence in Bangladesh through its wholly owned subsidiary, Asian Paints (Bangladesh) Ltd., which recorded Rs 10 crore in revenue and Rs 12 crore in royalty payments in 2023–24. The company has a loan of Rs 12 crore from Standard Chartered Bank of Bangladesh and a profit share of 0.2% for last fiscal.

Pidilite Industries Ltd. has two wholly owned subsidiaries in Bangladesh — Pidilite Speciality Chemicals Bangladesh Pvt., contributing 4.23% to the company’s profit in the last fiscal; and Nina Percept (Bangladesh) Pvt. with a 0.21% share in profit.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. has recently completed a 100% acquisition of Domino's Pizza in Bangladesh and holds the rights for the Popeyes fried chicken restaurant chain, operating 26 stores in the country by the December quarter of the last fiscal.

Godrej Consumer Products Bangladesh Ltd. is another 100% subsidiary that underscores the company's commitment to the Bangladeshi market. VIP Industries Ltd. sources 30–35% of its production capacity from Bangladesh, highlighting its reliance on the country.