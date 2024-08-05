PM Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Leaves Bangladesh; Army Says Interim Government To Form

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reportedly resigned and left the country on Monday after fierce clashes in Dhaka left over 100 dead and plunged the country into chaos. Army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman said a new interim government would be formed with the participation of all parties after a meeting of senior military and political leaders at the army headquarters.

"After holding a fruitful discussion with all political parties, we have decided to form an interim government," the Dhaka Tribune quoted the army chief as saying. "We will speak with President Mohammed Shahabuddin now to resolve the situation."

He called for an end to all violence in the name of protest and vowed that the new government would ensure justice for everyone who lost their lives during the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement.

Earlier, the government ordered a complete internet shutdown as protesters asked the public to join a 'Long March to Dhaka'. However, a government agency gave a verbal order to start broadband internet around 1:15 on Monday, PTI reported.