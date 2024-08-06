Marico Shares Fall As Civil Strife Engulfs Bangladesh

Shares of Marico Ltd. slipped over 4% on Tuesday as civil strife engulfed Bangladesh, a key market for the consumer goods company, which contributes 11% to its consolidated business.

Marico derives a substantial portion of its revenue from international operations, with Bangladesh alone contributing 44%. Marico Bangladesh Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, reported a revenue of Rs 1,103 crore in the last financial year, making up 11% of Marico's total revenue, according to its annual report.

The crisis in Bangladesh escalated after its Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country on Monday following violent clashes in Dhaka that resulted in over 100 deaths and plunged the nation into turmoil.

Adding to this, Marico's first-quarter net profit rose 8.7% year-on-year to Rs 474 crore, in line with analysts' estimates of Rs 461 crore, according to a Bloomberg consensus.