Augmont Enterprises Share Price Slips Over 5% After Strong Listing. Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Augmont Enterprises share price traded lower after making a strong debut in the Indian stock market on Monday. Augmont Enterprises IPO listing is August 31, and the shares have been listed on BSE and NSE.

Augmont Enterprises shares were listed at Rs 961 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 22% from its issue price of Rs 788 per share.

On BSE, the stock was listed with over 21% premium at Rs 956 apiece.

The stock rose to a high of Rs 1,019 apiece on the BSE, rising as much as 29.31% from its issue price, and 6.58% from its listing price. However, shares witnessed profit booking at higher level and declined as much as 5.52% from its listing price to Rs 903.20 apiece.

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Augmont Enterprises IPO listing was tad weaker than the Street estimates as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the debut, Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP today signalled a listing at around 37% premium.

Should investors buy, sell or hold Augmont Enterprises shares after listing?

Augmont Enterprises is an integrated gold and silver platform serving businesses and consumers across India and select international markets.

The company operates across multiple segments of the precious metals value chain, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold offerings, jewellery manufacturing, international sales, and technology support for goldbacked financial services.

“Despite the strong listing, our view remains Neutral. The company's high revenue is largely driven by bullion trading volumes, while its PAT margin remains below 0.4%, leaving limited room for margin expansion,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Moreover, promoter-group entity Riddisiddhi Bullions contributed around 27.44% of FY26 revenue, while the top 10 customers accounted for 52.09%, with no long-term contracts, highlighting concentration and governance risks, Nyati noted.

At the IPO price, valuations were already relatively rich at around 18.5–19.5x FY26 P/E and 6.8–7.1x P/B, making the post-listing premium less attractive for fresh buying.

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For allotted investors, Swastika Investmart suggests to book partial profits and hold the half Augmont Enterprises shares with a stop-loss of Rs 900.

“A sustained move above Rs 1,000 could support further upside, whereas a break below Rs 900 would warrant caution,” said Nyati.

Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services Ltd. believes Augmont Enterprises shares would be more relevant if the upcoming results show continued growth in the bullion and consumer businesses, stronger operating cash flows and better margin stability.

“The company's business is largely dependent on the Augmont SPOT platform and also exposed to gold price and working-capital fluctuations. Investors should watch quarterly results to assess the sustainability of earnings,” said Singh.

In the near term, he advises investors to pay more attention to the company's ability to maintain revenue and earnings growth, while improving operating margins and cash generation.

The Rs 825-crore worth Augmont Enterprises IPO was open for bidding from August 21 to August 25, and was subscribed by a massive 105.78 times in total. Augmont Enterprises IPO price band was set at Rs 750 to Rs 788 per share.

At 2:40 PM, Augmont Enterprises share price was trading at Rs 916.70 apiece on the BSE, up 16.33% from its issue price, and down 4.11% from its listing price.

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