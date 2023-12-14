ASN Investments Sells Another 1.24% Stake In GMR Power

The U.K.-based ASN Investments Ltd. sold another 1.24% stake in GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. for Rs 39.5 crore through open market transactions on Thursday for the second consecutive day.

The firm sold 75 lakh shares at Rs 52.75 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the NSE. Setu Securities Pvt. bought 40 lakh shares (0.66%) at Rs 52.50 apiece.

On Wednesday, ASN sold 2.31% stake in GMR Power for Rs 74.2 crore. The investment firm held a 7.27% shareholding in the GMR Group company as of September.