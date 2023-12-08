GMR Airports: GQG Partners Picks Up 4.7% Stake As Two Investors Exit

Two key investors in GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. have divested stake, while the Rajiv Jain-backed GQG Partners has picked up 4.7% stake for Rs 1,671 crore.

The U.S.-based investment firm through two funds—GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Goldman Sachs-GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund—bought 28.28 crore shares in the airport operator, according to bulk deal data available on the BSE.

The shares were bought at Rs 59.09 apiece.

Nomura India Investment Fund bought shares worth Rs 363 crore, or 1% stake; and Stichting Depositary APG Emerging Markets Equity Pool bought 0.56% stake for Rs 198 crore.

The U.K.-based ASN Investments Ltd. has exited GMR Airports by offloading its entire 7.27% stake for Rs 2,555 crore. The shares were sold at Rs 58.21 apiece. Varanium India Opportunity Ltd. also divested its entire 2.3% shareholding for Rs 812.7 crore.