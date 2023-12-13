After GMR Airports Exit, ASN Investments Pares Stake In GMR Power

The U.K.-based ASN Investments Ltd. sold a 2.31% stake in GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. for Rs 74.2 crore through open market transactions on Wednesday.

The firm sold 1.4 crore shares at Rs 53 apiece on the stock exchanges, according to bulk deal data.

ASN held a 7.27% shareholding in GMR Power as of September.

Monet Securities Pvt. bought 70 lakh shares (1.15%) at Rs 53.27 apiece, while Sahastraa Advisors Pvt. purchased 61.36 lakh shares (1.01%) at Rs 53 apiece.