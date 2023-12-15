ASN Investments Continues GMR Power Stake Sale For The Third Day

The U.K.-based ASN Investments Ltd. continued its offloading spree in GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. through open market transactions on Friday for the third consecutive day.

The firm sold 35 lakh shares (representing 0.57% equity) at Rs 52.25 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the NSE. The total amount aggregates to Rs 18.28 crore.

On Wednesday, ASN sold a 2.31% stake in GMR Power for Rs 74.2 crore, followed by a 1.24% stake the following day. The investment firm held 7.27% of the shares in the GMR Group company as of September.